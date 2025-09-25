Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 101,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $37.55.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
