Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,210.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,145.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

