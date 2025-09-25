Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,119 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

