ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $241,446.62 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $241,446.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555,965.06. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,200 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $373,888.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,670 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $688,471.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,385 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $3,792,477.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,256 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $714,225.84.

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 109,206 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,467,617.46.

On Thursday, September 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 96,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $3,889,954.40.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,873.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $992,655.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $43.07 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 14.0%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

