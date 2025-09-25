Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,778 Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Centrus Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 8.8%

LEU stock opened at $276.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $312.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

