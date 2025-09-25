Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $327.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.