Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 14,961 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,024.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,441.50. The trade was a 20.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,486 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,847.70.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 409 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $777.10.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 25,245 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $48,975.30.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 1,558 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $2,679.76.

Expensify Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 46.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 653,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 103.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 714,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 759,982 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 15.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 21.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 194,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

