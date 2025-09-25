Angus Geddes Purchases 23,622 Shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund (ASX:FPC) Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Free Report) insider Angus Geddes purchased 23,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.94.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

