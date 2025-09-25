Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) Financial Contrast

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NexMetals Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -261.73% -138.07% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anglo American 0 5 2 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexMetals Mining and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Anglo American”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A N/A -$30.96 million N/A N/A Anglo American $27.29 billion 1.54 -$3.07 billion N/A N/A

NexMetals Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anglo American.

Summary

Anglo American beats NexMetals Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexMetals Mining

(Get Free Report)

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NexMetals Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexMetals Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.