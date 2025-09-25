Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Announces Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.77 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Andrews Sykes Group had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASY opened at GBX 536.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £224.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,337.15 and a beta of 0.47. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 476.92 and a 1 year high of GBX 575.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

