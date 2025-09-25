Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Announces Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.77 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Andrews Sykes Group had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON ASY opened at GBX 536.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £224.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,337.15 and a beta of 0.47. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 476.92 and a 1 year high of GBX 575.
About Andrews Sykes Group
