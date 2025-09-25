Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Click (NASDAQ:CLIK)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.72% 31.06% 15.39% Click N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Click”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.32 billion 4.66 $597.04 million $15.55 18.41 Click $7.99 million 1.25 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Click, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 7 1 0 1.69 Click 0 0 0 0 0.00

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $359.10, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Click.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Click on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

