Analyzing Capri (NYSE:CPRI) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Capri has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri -26.73% -53.50% -6.67% Levi Strauss & Co. 6.40% 28.75% 9.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.39 billion 0.55 -$1.18 billion ($9.41) -2.15 Levi Strauss & Co. $6.49 billion 1.42 $210.60 million $1.02 22.78

This table compares Capri and Levi Strauss & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Capri. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capri and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 8 5 0 2.38 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 9 0 2.75

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $24.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $23.45, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Capri’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Capri on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

