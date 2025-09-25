Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $89.40

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $75.12 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

