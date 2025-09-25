Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Holdings Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.08% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

