Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Head to Head Comparison

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ajinomoto and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 1 0 2 3.33 Danone 0 4 2 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Ajinomoto has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 6.02% 10.45% 5.06% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ajinomoto and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ajinomoto pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ajinomoto and Danone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.05 billion 2.82 $463.80 million $0.60 47.33 Danone $29.63 billion 1.97 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Ajinomoto.

About Ajinomoto

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup and YumYum names; coffee beverages under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM brand products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten brand products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea servers, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products under the AJINOMOTO FRESH FROZEN, Bernardi, FRED’S, Golden Tiger, José Olé, LingLing, POSADA, and TAI PEI brands. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids for applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods; contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, aseptic fill finish services, etc.; personal care ingredients; and medical foods, crop services, etc. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages; fundamental foods under the Glyna and Amino Aile names; sports nutrition supplements under the amino VITAL brand; and functional materials, such as activated carbon, release paper, etc. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.