Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $41.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 6.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $41,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

