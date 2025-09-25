Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

