AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:TRV opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $280.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.