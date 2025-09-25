AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in BP p.l.c. $BP

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BP by 333.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 5,751.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204,058 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. BP’s payout ratio is 942.86%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

