AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oklo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Oklo by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKLO. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,580,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $131.09 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -312.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

