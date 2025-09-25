AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,615 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 431.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

