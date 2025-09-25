Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 302.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,358,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,181 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 281.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 600,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 443,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,258,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -15.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

