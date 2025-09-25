ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head-To-Head Review

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and BANCORP 34″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $128.66 million 3.62 $31.85 million $2.69 16.55 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.61 $1.69 million $0.86 15.12

Profitability

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. BANCORP 34 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ACNB and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 15.64% 10.22% 1.25% BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40%

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACNB and BANCORP 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00 BANCORP 34 0 0 0 0 0.00

ACNB currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than BANCORP 34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACNB beats BANCORP 34 on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About BANCORP 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

