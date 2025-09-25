Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

