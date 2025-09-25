Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

