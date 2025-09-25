Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

CDNS stock opened at $356.96 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

