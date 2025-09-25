Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

