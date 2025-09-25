Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

