Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

