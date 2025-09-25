Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

