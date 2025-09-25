5,473 Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.