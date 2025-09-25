37,625 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Bought by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,625 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

