274 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ASML opened at $946.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $769.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.60. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $977.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

