2,734 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

