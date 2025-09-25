2,531 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Acquired by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after buying an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,655,000 after buying an additional 769,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,239,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 944,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,628,000 after buying an additional 450,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 754,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,282,000 after buying an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

