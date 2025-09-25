2,105 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

