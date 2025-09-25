12,645 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $136.87 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.73 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.