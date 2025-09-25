11,217 Shares in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 998,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avantor by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,380,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Avantor by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.