World Equity Group Inc. Purchases 4,257 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.8% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

