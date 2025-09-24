Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 118765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62,573 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

