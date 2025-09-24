Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

