Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.