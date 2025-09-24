Waycross Partners LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $514.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

