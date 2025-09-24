Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a 552.2% increase from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.