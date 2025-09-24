VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 265,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

VR Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

