Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $248.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $17,023,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.