Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $248.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VST
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $17,023,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AutoZone Pulls Into a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab’s Bullish Case Remains Intact Despite Recent Offering
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.