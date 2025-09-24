Verum Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.12. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

