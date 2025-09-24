Verum Partners LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $270.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

