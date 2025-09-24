Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.