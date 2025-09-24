Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3428 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a 37.2% increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

